NVR (NYSE:NVR) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,366.67.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,061.37 on Friday. NVR has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,527.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7,923.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,612.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $130.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,800. The trade was a 74.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,183. This trade represents a 72.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 850 shares of company stock valued at $6,888,075 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in NVR by 60.3% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in NVR by 86.5% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

