Sabre (SABR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $715.3150 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $687.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sabre Price Performance
SABR stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Sabre has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
SABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Sabre
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- What is a SEC Filing?
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.