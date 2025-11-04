Sabre (SABR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Sabre to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $715.3150 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $687.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Price Performance

SABR stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Sabre has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 125,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 58,724 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sabre

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.