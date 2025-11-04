What is William Blair’s Estimate for EHC FY2025 Earnings?

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 31st. William Blair analyst J. Haase now forecasts that the company will earn $5.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.24. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EHC. Bank of America raised their price target on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $116.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.19. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $127.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,177.14. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 14.37%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

