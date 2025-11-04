Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Traws Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Traws Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRAW opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Traws Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Traws Pharma (NASDAQ:TRAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.75) by $8.64. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Traws Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,812.48% and a net margin of 3,028.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traws Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Traws Pharma stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 6.19% of Traws Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Traws Pharma

Traws Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza.

