William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of EW FY2025 Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 31st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of EW stock opened at $83.06 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $87.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,640,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,129,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $714,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,881,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 127.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,895,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,908 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,383 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.