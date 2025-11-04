William Blair Lifts Earnings Estimates for Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a report issued on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the cryptocurrency exchange will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.42. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.91.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $330.42 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.52.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,675 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,506,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,750,252.80. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total value of $1,838,017.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 478 shares in the company, valued at $148,834.86. This trade represents a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,657 shares of company stock worth $59,552,326. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,484,964,000 after buying an additional 4,914,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 46.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,940,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,146 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,249,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

