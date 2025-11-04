William Blair Increases Earnings Estimates for Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Floor & Decor in a report released on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

FND has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $59.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.70. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $59.21 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS.

In other news, President Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.27 per share, with a total value of $301,350.00. Following the acquisition, the president directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,100. The trade was a 20.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

