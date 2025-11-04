Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HUBB. Barclays upped their price target on Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $467.89 on Friday. Hubbell has a one year low of $299.42 and a one year high of $484.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $434.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Hubbell by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hubbell by 1,462.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

