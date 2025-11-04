Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $107.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $122.99 on Friday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $123.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Logitech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Logitech International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $703,518.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,516.41. This represents a 31.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 62,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,380.11. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,168. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,347,000 after acquiring an additional 66,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

