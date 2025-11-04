Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

GRDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE:GRDN opened at $28.27 on Friday. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

