Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cooper-Standard from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE CPS opened at $29.85 on Friday. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $526.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.63.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.83 million. Cooper-Standard has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 498,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 89.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 147,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 231,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 223,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

