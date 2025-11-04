Chemours (CC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $1.4994 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Chemours had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chemours Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Chemours has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $19.00 price target on shares of Chemours and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other Chemours news, CEO Denise Dignam bought 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,060.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 191,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,044.76. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 18.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth about $161,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

