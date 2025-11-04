GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,360,000 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the September 30th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,636,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 19.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 19.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,636,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:AMDL opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 1,030.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

