B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Opera

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Opera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Opera’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Opera’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Opera had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.93%.The company had revenue of $142.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Opera has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OPRA. Zacks Research raised shares of Opera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of Opera stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53. Opera has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 63,225 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Opera during the second quarter worth about $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Opera by 46.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

