Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.68.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.75. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 573,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

