Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $80.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.17. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.68. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -107.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,299,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,208,000 after purchasing an additional 63,448 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,169,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,537,000 after buying an additional 112,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,343,000 after buying an additional 350,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after buying an additional 54,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

