Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Update

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the September 30th total of 978,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citius Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8%

CTXR stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

