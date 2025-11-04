Granite Construction (GVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $1.5116 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Granite Construction to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Granite Construction Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GVA stock opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16. Granite Construction has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $112.16.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,510. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $223,074.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,699.60. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 5,525 shares of company stock worth $608,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Granite Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

