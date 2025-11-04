YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,100 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the September 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FEAT opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF

About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF ( NASDAQ:FEAT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 13.22% of YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (FEAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an equal-weighted index of five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

