FY2025 EPS Estimates for Varonis Systems Raised by B. Riley

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst E. Suppiger now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.90). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS.

VRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $36.07 on Monday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 179.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1,062.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 344.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 42,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $2,464,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 427,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,698,214.84. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 58,497 shares of company stock worth $3,405,081 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

