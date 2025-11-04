CONMED (CNMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect CONMED to post earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $334.7560 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. CONMED has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Insider Activity at CONMED

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Charles Farkas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,253.68. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CONMED from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

