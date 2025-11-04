Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading Up 2.9% – What’s Next?

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Kidoz Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a market cap of C$33.23 million, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of -1.69.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

