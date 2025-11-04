Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Shares Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.25 and last traded at $53.27. Approximately 79,163 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 43,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $181.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68.

Get Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.