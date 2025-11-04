Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.6320 and last traded at $20.6320. 5,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 17,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.6020.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.
