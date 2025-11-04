China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. 1,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.4376.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded China Minsheng from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, China Minsheng presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get China Minsheng alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMAKY

China Minsheng Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42.

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. China Minsheng had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 11.62%.

China Minsheng Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a yield of 579.0%. This is a boost from China Minsheng’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. China Minsheng’s payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

About China Minsheng

(Get Free Report)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.