Brokers Offer Predictions for PHIO Q3 Earnings

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Hantman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.54) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHIO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.3%

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.