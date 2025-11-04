M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of M&G from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

M&G Stock Performance

M&G Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

Further Reading

