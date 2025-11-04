Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Stock Price Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.8650 and last traded at $7.8650. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.
