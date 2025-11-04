Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Shares Up 2.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.4550 and last traded at $69.00. Approximately 35,453 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 33,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.10.
Prosus Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.34.
About Prosus
Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.
