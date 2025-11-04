ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.38 and last traded at $65.38. 249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

ASR Nederland Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84.

ASR Nederland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASR Nederland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASR Nederland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.