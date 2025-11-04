Ventum Cap Mkts Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for TSE:EDR

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst P. Ker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

EDR has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Ventum Financial upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$9.75 to C$12.15 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.78.

TSE:EDR opened at C$11.48 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$14.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$401,940. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their position. Also, Director Margaret Beck sold 26,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$199,477.08. Insiders sold a total of 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $456,369 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

