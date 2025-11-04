Roth Capital Has Negative Outlook of SFM FY2025 Earnings

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will earn $5.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.34. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $83.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $1,580,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $727,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $8,341,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at $3,128,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,475,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,461.48. This represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $1,000,440.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,693.55. This trade represents a 30.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,447 shares of company stock worth $4,276,512. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

