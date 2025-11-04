Wall Street Zen Upgrades Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) to “Hold”

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nautilus Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

NAUT opened at $1.85 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $233.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 116,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $78,055.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,258,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,008.07. The trade was a 1.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $147,635. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 34,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

