Universal Display (OLED) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Universal Display to post earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $165.5570 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Universal Display Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $145.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $189.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scott Marsh Financial LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 21.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 3.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 25,600.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $920,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

