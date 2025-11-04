KeyCorp Estimates Materion’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Materion in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.53 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research lowered Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Materion Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $114.56 on Monday. Materion has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $135.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Materion had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Materion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 122,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 49,217 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Materion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Materion news, Director N Mohan Reddy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $121,794.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Articles

