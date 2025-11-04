FY2025 EPS Estimates for OPKO Health Boosted by Analyst

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 30th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OPK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OPKO Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.28.

OPK stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.41. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.04.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.74 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $21,111,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in OPKO Health by 214.7% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,810,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 3,388,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 23.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,424,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OPKO Health by 39.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,386,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 675,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $891,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 214,676,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,372,911.36. This trade represents a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

