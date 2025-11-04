Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

CMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Commerce.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

NASDAQ CMRC opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. Commerce.com has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $373.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 98,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $450,187.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 444,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,964.59. This trade represents a 18.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Commerce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce.com by 87.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Commerce.com in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Commerce.com in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce.com in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

