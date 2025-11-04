Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
CMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Commerce.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.
Commerce.com Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 98,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $450,187.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 444,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,964.59. This trade represents a 18.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Commerce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce.com by 87.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Commerce.com in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Commerce.com in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce.com in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
About Commerce.com
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Commerce.com
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Commerce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.