FY2025 EPS Estimates for Tigo Energy Lifted by Roth Capital

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Tigo Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TYGO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Tigo Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tigo Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tigo Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

TYGO stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $155.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.18. Tigo Energy has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 44.50% and a negative return on equity of 874.94%. Tigo Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

Featured Stories

