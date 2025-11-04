Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3550 per share and revenue of $124.2180 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

RGR opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $667.98 million, a PE ratio of 133.32 and a beta of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Christopher John Killoy sold 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $351,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,960. This represents a 23.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 291.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

