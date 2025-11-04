Roth Capital Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report released on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.80. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $231.82 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $249.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.42 and a 200-day moving average of $219.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.0% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.5% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.2% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $3,014,500.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,549.76. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total transaction of $726,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,317.14. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,148 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

