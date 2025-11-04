Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 568,600 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the September 30th total of 348,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of BAER stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.15. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.20 million. Bridger Aerospace Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,479,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridger Aerospace Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

