Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 568,600 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the September 30th total of 348,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Bridger Aerospace Group Price Performance
Shares of BAER stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.15. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.20 million. Bridger Aerospace Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridger Aerospace Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
