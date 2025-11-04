William Blair Forecasts Higher Earnings for SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 31st. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.60. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $592.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPXC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $215.62 on Monday. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $233.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 52.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SPX Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

