FY2026 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries Decreased by Wedbush

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for UFP Industries in a report released on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $5.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.20. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2027 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UFPI. Zacks Research raised UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on UFP Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $92.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average of $98.92. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $88.78 and a 52 week high of $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Boston Partners boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,469,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,270,000 after purchasing an additional 797,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,905,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,550,000 after purchasing an additional 568,741 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,962,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,151,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

