Brokers Set Expectations for Amazon.com FY2025 Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $7.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.72. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.94.

AMZN opened at $254.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 95,411 shares of company stock worth $21,222,702 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

