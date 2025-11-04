Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $156.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Brinker International Stock Down 3.3%

EAT stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $192.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $1,307,025.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,085. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,572.48. The trade was a 55.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 68,325 shares of company stock worth $10,754,785 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Brinker International by 24.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,236,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,993,000 after purchasing an additional 240,870 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Brinker International by 86.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,091,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,865,000 after purchasing an additional 506,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brinker International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 967,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 46,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brinker International by 107.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 639,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,296,000 after purchasing an additional 330,611 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

