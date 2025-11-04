What is Sidoti Csr’s Estimate for CRAI Q4 Earnings?

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Associates in a research report issued on Friday, October 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Charles River Associates’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.42 million. Charles River Associates had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. Charles River Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRAI. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Charles River Associates from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Charles River Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Charles River Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $191.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.10. Charles River Associates has a 12-month low of $152.57 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Associates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Associates in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Associates in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Associates in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.43, for a total value of $328,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,849.89. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Charles River Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Charles River Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

