DA Davidson Estimates Apple’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2027 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.52.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $269.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.85. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $277.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plum Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

