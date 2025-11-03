iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 102,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $208.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $211.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

