Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

