Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 316,966 Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 316,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,000. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGMU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,663,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,284 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,424,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,984,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,053,000 after purchasing an additional 517,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 791,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 374,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,924,000.

CGMU opened at $27.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.0858 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

